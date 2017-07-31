Richardson On Marshall Saying Jets Don’t Have Chance: ‘Who?’

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Sheldon Richardson needed his memory jogged a bit.

The colorful defensive lineman was asked Sunday what he thought of recent not-so-flattering comments by former teammate Brandon Marshall on the outlook for the Jets this season.

“Who?” Richardson asked playfully. “Who? I haven’t heard that name in a while. I don’t care what that guy says.”

To remind Richardson: Marshall, who’s now with the Giants, said during a WFAN interview that he didn’t think he’d fare well on his former team because he believes the Jets don’t have much of a chance to win this season.

“I didn’t even know he said anything until you said it,” Richardson said.

When told exactly what Marshall said during the interview, Richardson smiled broadly and shrugged.

“No thoughts about it,” he said. “No thoughts at all.”

Richardson and Marshall had a tenuous relationship, with the two arguing in the locker room after New York lost at Kansas City in Week 3 last season. Things spiraled from there, with some Jets teammates saying the tensions that developed between the two negatively affected the team during its 5-11 campaign.

Richardson has made it clear how he feels about Marshall, saying there are “15 reasons” the Jets’ locker room is better now than it was last year — a reference to the wide receiver’s jersey No. 15.

The two could square off against each other during the teams’ annual preseason game next month at MetLife Stadium, dubbed the “Snoopy Bowl.” Both teams usually play their starters for about three quarters in that game — and Richardson can’t wait.

“Definitely,” he said with a smile.

And, why might that be the case?

“I just like the Snoopy Bowl, that’s all,” Richardson said. “Fun environment, man. Fun environment.”

Perhaps Richardson will even petition to coach Todd Bowles to play a little cornerback so he can line up across from his rival.

“Maybe a little outside linebacker,” Richardson said, “but that’s about it.”

Joking aside, Bowles said Richardson has matured going into this season. Richardson entered each of the last two years facing suspensions because of off-field behavior. This year, he’ll be able to play in Week 1.

“First of all, I don’t have to worry about (a suspension) is more important, and, secondly, he’s in a good place,” Bowles said. “Obviously, he worked hard all season, he’s in a good place, and he’s healthy. He doesn’t have any nicks bothering him, and he came in ready to go. You have to love the way he comes in. He’s inspiring a lot of people. His running test was outstanding, and we just look forward to him getting better and better.

“Sheldon’s always been a candid guy who’s always been endearing outside of the cameras,” Bowles added. “He’s been a heck of a guy, but he’s in a peaceful place. I can’t put a finger on it, but he comes in and he’s focused obviously. He’s at peace with himself

Richardson’s name has been bandied about in trade rumors for nearly a year, and there was some interest in the defensive lineman around the league despite his career-low 1½ sacks last season. This is a contract year for the 2013 first-round draft pick, although he insists he isn’t concerned about that.

“Nothing’s changed,” he said. “Keep a smile on my face.”

Richardson, 26, said he likes playing in New York and wants “longevity.” He’s focused on football and not his missteps off the field.

“I’m a grown man,” he said. “Make mistakes, you deal with the consequences. That’s all you can do. Keep moving forward.”

NOTES: The Jets waived/injured CB Bryson Keeton and signed CB David Rivers. … CB Morris Claiborne was absent from practice for what Bowles called “personal reasons,” but the coach added that Claiborne was expected back at practice Monday. … CB Corey White sat out practice after tweaking his back during practice Saturday.

