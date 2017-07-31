City Eyes New, Expanded Bike Lanes Following Cyclist Safety Study

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new safety study has the city mulling additional bike lanes around the Big Apple.
As 1010 WINS’ Juliet Papa reported, there are busy bike lanes on the Brooklyn Bridge where DOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg rode to a press conference to announce the results of the study.
“What we have seen in recent years is almost 90 percent of the cyclist fatalities — to the extent that we have them — happen outside of where we have bike lanes,” she said.
The city wants to expand lanes in Harlem, Astoria, Crown Heights, and Prospect Heights, and put more protected lanes in place.
“More and more people are using it. They’re using it obviously at a time when we are having a transit crisis,” Motivate CEO, Jay Walder said.
Walder’s company runs the bike share service Citi Bike.
Some say they’ve hopped off the subway and hopped onto bikes to get to work faster.