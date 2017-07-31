NYPD Detective Wenjian Liu’s Widow & New Mom: ‘I Will Show My Daughter That Her Father Was A Hero’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/CBS News) — The widow of slain NYPD Detective Wenjian Liu is speaking out for the first time since giving birth to his daughter more than two years after her husband’s death.

Sanny and Wenjian Liu were married for just three months when the detective and his partner were shot to death while sitting in their cruiser in Brooklyn on Dec. 20, 2014.

The couple had always planned to have children, but their plans were cut short when the detective’s life was taken.

But on the night of the incident, Sanny Liu asked that her husband’s semen be preserved so that she might one day have a child.

“They didn’t know if it was going to work,” NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill told “CBS This Morning”, who was at the hospital that night. “They didn’t know if it was going to be a possibility.”

That day came last Tuesday when, through in-vitro fertilization, Sanny Liu delivered their baby girl, Angelina.

“She’s not only [an] angel from heaven, she’s the angel for the NYPD, for all the police officers,” Sanny Liu told “CBS This Morning”. “I hope she’ll bring all the hope and strength to my big blue family … helping bring the strength and hope to everybody.”

O’Neill called it a “miracle.”

Sanny Liu said she proceeded with IVF to honor her late husband.

“I want him to have the child to carry on his legacy,” she said. “Because I love him. I want him to have a child.”

Sanny Liu said she cannot wait to tell Angelina that her father was a hero, and is looking forward to introducing her daughter to the “big blue family” of the NYPD.

“I will show my daughter that her father was a hero,” she said. “Her father made the ultimate sacrifice to make this world a safer place.”

Sanny Liu said she has not ruled out the possibility of giving Angelina a little brother or sister in the future.