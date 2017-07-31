Hours Before Trade Deadline, Yankees Considered Favorites To Land Sonny Gray

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Will they or won’t they get a deal done?

The Yankees and A’s have been discussing for weeks a trade involving pitcher Sonny Gray. With Monday’s 4 p.m. trade deadline just hours away, the Bronx Bombers, according to multiple reports, are considered the favorites to land the right-hander, although little to no progress was made Sunday.

While general manager Brian Cashman has been active in upgrading the Yankees’ roster in recent weeks, he also has repeatedly said he doesn’t want to gut the franchise’s loaded farm system to chase a title this year. But it appears he may be feeling some pressure from within the organization to acquire an ace such as Gray, whose scheduled start for Sunday was pushed back to Monday, a sign that a trade may be imminent.

According to the Daily News’ John Harper, who cited a person close to the situation, the “decision-makers in the Yankees organization” want to “seize the moment.” New York is 56-47 and has a half-game lead over the Red Sox in the American League East.

“Starting with Hal, there’s a feeling this is a great opportunity that nobody wants to take for granted,” Harper’s source said.

A’s executive vice president Billy Beane is not asking for Gleyber Torres or Clint Frazier in exchange for Gray, the Daily News reported. According to MLB.com, 19-year-old outfielder Estevan Florial, New York’s No. 5 prospect, is expected to be the centerpiece of the Yankees’ offer.

Oakland also has shown interest in pitcher James Kaprielian, infielder/outfielder Jorge Mateo and other prospects, Jon Heyman of WFAN and FanRag Sports reported.

yankees & a's didn't make too much progress today, but the sides remain not too far from a deal. still seen as more likely than not. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 31, 2017

The Astros, Dodgers, Brewers, Braves and Cubs also have reportedly expressed interest in Gray, although it’s unclear how many of those teams were still in the running Monday.

Gray is 6-5 with a 3.43 ERA this season. The 27-year-old, one-time All-Star is under team control for the next two seasons, making him a more attractive trade candidate than free-agent-to-be Yu Darvish of the Rangers.

On Sunday, the Yankees acquired left-hander Jaime Garcia from the Twins in exchange for minor league pitchers Dietrich Enns and Zack Littell. Earlier this month, the Bombers added relief pitchers David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle and third baseman Todd Frazier for prized outfield prospect Blake Rutherford, veteran reliever Tyler Clippard and two other minor leaguers.