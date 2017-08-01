8/1 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

August 1, 2017 11:00 AM

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

It’s a “triple-H” kind of day in The Big Apple with temps expected to spike around the 90° mark. And thankfully, conditions aren’t all that favorable for storm development, so it will be tranquil across the better part of the area today. Anyway, stay cool out there, folks!

nu tu tri state travel 1 8/1 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

It will be another mild one tonight with perhaps a few passing clouds. Expect temps to fall into the low 70’s or so by daybreak.

Tomorrow will be warm and sticky again with the development of a few showers and storms into the afternoon. Some of these slow-movers could produce a good soaking, so a little flooding is not out of the question. As for highs, they’ll be in the upper 80’s or so.

jl rain chances 8/1 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Into Wednesday, we’ll remain under the influence of a humid air mass with some spotty showers still in the mix. Highs that day will be in the mid 80’s or so.

