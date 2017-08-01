CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Giants Sign Ex-Jets, Bengals Kicker Mike Nugent

August 1, 2017 9:57 AM
Filed Under: Mike Nugent, New York Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork)The Giants have added a veteran kicker to challenge for the job.

The team signed former Jets and Bengals kicker Mike Nugent on Tuesday. He will compete against Aldrick Rosas, who has never played in a regular season game but had been the only kicker in training camp.

MORE: Keidel: Beckham Deserves A Lot More Money, But Not The Most Money

Nugent, now 35, was a second-round draft pick by the Jets in 2005. He spent the first four years of his career in New York — the last in which he lost his job to Jay Feely after suffering an injury in Week 1. After brief stints with the Cardinals and Buccaneers in 2009, Nugent landed with the Bengals, where he spent seven years. He ranks third on Cincinnati’s all-time scoring list (718 points).

Mike Nugent

The Bengals’ Mike Nugent kicks a field goal against the Ravens on Nov. 27, 2016, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Last season, however, Nugent missed six extra points, which led to the Bengals releasing him in December. In 13 games in 2016, he was 23-of-29 on both field goals and extra points.

The 22-year-old Rosas went to training camp last season with the Tennessee Titans before being cut. He was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Oregon.

