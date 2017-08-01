Giants Sign Ex-Jets, Bengals Kicker Mike Nugent

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The Giants have added a veteran kicker to challenge for the job.
The team signed former Jets and Bengals kicker Mike Nugent on Tuesday. He will compete against Aldrick Rosas, who has never played in a regular season game but had been the only kicker in training camp.
Nugent, now 35, was a second-round draft pick by the Jets in 2005. He spent the first four years of his career in New York — the last in which he lost his job to Jay Feely after suffering an injury in Week 1. After brief stints with the Cardinals and Buccaneers in 2009, Nugent landed with the Bengals, where he spent seven years. He ranks third on Cincinnati’s all-time scoring list (718 points).
Last season, however, Nugent missed six extra points, which led to the Bengals releasing him in December. In 13 games in 2016, he was 23-of-29 on both field goals and extra points.
The 22-year-old Rosas went to training camp last season with the Tennessee Titans before being cut. He was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Oregon.