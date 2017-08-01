Happenings August 2

Feline Fashionistas

A cat fashion show? Oh yes, it’s happening — right here, right meow.

The Algonquin Hotel’s annual Cat Fashion Show takes place Thursday evening. The benefit will feature eight kitties strutting down the literal catwalk in one-of-a-kind ensembles inspired by Tony-winning musicals. There will also be an extremely appropriate performance from cast members of the current Broadway revival of Cats.

This year’s event will also serve as the debut night for the newest Algonquin Cat, a 1-year-old orange tabby called Hamlet (a traditional moniker for the males in this elite position). Matilda III is retiring after seven years of faithful service to the hotel. The Algonquin Cat has been an emblem of the hotel since the 1920s, when a stray wandered into the lobby.

This is one purrfect event you don’t want to miss — and it’s for a good cause. Tickets are available for $60, with all proceeds going to the Mayor’s Alliance for NYC’s Animals.

Photo Credit: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for St. Germain

Jazz It Up

It’s not truly summer in the city without the Jazz Age Lawn Party.

Governor’s Island will transported back to the roaring ’20s this month with their annual prohibition era-themed bash. After you’ve picked out the perfect period attire, channel your inner flapper as you learn the Charleston and dance the day away to Michael Arenella’s swinging Dreamland Orchestra.

When you’re not showing off your moves, picnic with fresh summer cocktails and find a treasure at the merchants’ shops, which specialize in vintage hats and dresses.

Tickets for Saturday, August 26, and Sunday, August 27, start at $45 for general admission. If you want to skip the line or imbibe in style, numerous packages are available.

Photo Credit: Fred Tanneau/AFP/Getty Images

No Forest Required

Good news for city dwellers and outdoorsy folk alike: a glamping (glamorous camping, for the uninitiated) site is popping up in Fort Tildan so you can get your campfire fix without leaving the five boroughs.

California-based company Terra Glamping is joining forces with Gateway National Recreation Area to create the ultimate mini-getaway at Fort Tilden in Queens, where camping has been banned since 2012.

But this isn’t your Boy Scout wilderness adventure. Instead of a flimsy tent, you’ll arrive to a nice-sized temporary abode complete with queen memory-foam mattress, rugs, and furnishings. According to their website, your stay will also include showers, robes, and a continental breakfast.

The price for this luxurious stay outdoors? A cool $200 to $250 per night.

Book your overnight stay before it’s too late — the campsite will only be around from August 11 to September 24.