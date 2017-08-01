NYPD, Other Tri-State Police Departments Participate In National Night Out

August 1, 2017 7:48 AM
Filed Under: National Night Out

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police precincts across the Tri-State area will take part in the annual National Night Out on Tuesday.

The campaign is aimed at promoting police and community partnerships to make neighborhoods safer.

The NYPD will be at over 70 locations across the five boroughs.

“This gives everybody a chance to meet in a much more relaxed environment and we could really enjoy each other’s company and see each other for who we really are,” said NYPD Borough Commander Chief Edward Delatorre.

Mayor Bill de Blasio will participate at the 34th, 46th, 103rd, and 60th precincts and on Staten Island.

In Westchester, New Rochelle will offer a tour of police headquarters with K-9 demonstrations and a live DJ.

In Hoboken, an event to raise awareness of crime and drug prevention will be held at Church Square Park.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch