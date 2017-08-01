NYPD, Other Tri-State Police Departments Participate In National Night Out

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police precincts across the Tri-State area will take part in the annual National Night Out on Tuesday.

The campaign is aimed at promoting police and community partnerships to make neighborhoods safer.

The NYPD will be at over 70 locations across the five boroughs.

“This gives everybody a chance to meet in a much more relaxed environment and we could really enjoy each other’s company and see each other for who we really are,” said NYPD Borough Commander Chief Edward Delatorre.

Mayor Bill de Blasio will participate at the 34th, 46th, 103rd, and 60th precincts and on Staten Island.

Join us at dozens of locations throughout NYC for National Night Out Against Crime. #NNO2017 #NYPDconnecting More: https://t.co/5nTm1lhcr2 pic.twitter.com/NRqXbuMpgl — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) August 1, 2017

In Westchester, New Rochelle will offer a tour of police headquarters with K-9 demonstrations and a live DJ.

In Hoboken, an event to raise awareness of crime and drug prevention will be held at Church Square Park.