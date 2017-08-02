Rider Attacks Bus Driver During Argument In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An MTA bus driver was hurt when an argument with a straphanger turned physical Wednesday morning in the Bronx.

It all started when a rider started screaming at the driver of a Bx 21 bus around 6:30 a.m. on Eastchester Road near Waters Place in the Morris Park section, 1010 WINS’ Glenn Schuck reported.

At one point, the suspect lunged at the driver with some type of object and hit him in the face, Schuck reported.

The driver was taken to Jacobi Hospital for minor cuts and scratches to his face and neck.

The suspect ran off.

“To be honest with you I’m not surprised,” one woman, who takes the bus every morning, said. “It happens often.”

The suspect is believed to be about 30 years old, approximately 6 feet tall with a fade haircut. Witnesses said he was wearing a red T-shirt with yellow writing on the front and back at the time of the incident.

It is unclear what prompted the argument.

Police are searching for the suspect.