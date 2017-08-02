Family Says Man Tries To Get Into Shower With Woman After Breaking Into Hackensack Home

HACKENSACK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A Hackensack family said a stranger broke into their home Wednesday morning and tried to get in the shower with one of them.

Two sisters and a baby were alone in their First Street home Wednesday when they said a man broke in around 9 a.m

Mikah Diaz, 16, told CBS2’s Reena Roy that she was watching her baby nephew while her 21-year-old sister was showering.

Her sister then ran frantically from the bathroom saying there was a man in the home. She told Diaz the home invader took all of his clothes off while she hid behind the shower curtain screaming at him to get out.

Diaz said they hid in the bedroom with the baby, terrified and waiting for police to arrive.

When officers came they found the man washing dishes in the kitchen, claiming to be a caretaker.

Cell phone video showed the man with his hands cuffed behind his back being led out of the home.

Diaz described the terrifying moments.

“She runs into the room with only her towel on, and she’s on the phone with the police,” Diaz said. “She told me there’s a guy in the house. So we locked the door and then the police were outside. We were talking to them through the window. They told us to stay in the room and I think they caught the guy in the kitchen.”

Diaz said she plans on staying at her aunt’s house for now. They also plan on installing security cameras at the home.