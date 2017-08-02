Happenings August 3

Photo Credit: Kena Betancur/AFP/Getty Images

Concert for a Cause

It’s time to do some good.

This year’s lineup for Global Citizen Festival isn’t messing around. On September 23, Stevie Wonder, The Killers, Green Day, The Lumineers, The Chainsmokers, and more top artists will gather in Central Park for the annual show.

And it’s all free. Nada. Zero dollars.

But there’s more to being a Global Citizen than sitting back and seeing a show. You have to earn your spot on the Great Lawn by standing up and taking action.

To get tickets, download the Global Citizen app and perform tasks such as signing petitions and calling lawmakers to end poverty, tackle climate change, and fight inequalities. Each action earns you points, enough points enters you into a lottery for tickets.

If you don’t win your first time, try again! There are more winners each cycle, until Central Park is filled with people who make a difference.

Photo Credit: Thinkstock

Harlem Heads to the Movies

The Hip Hop Film Festival is returning to Harlem for a second year for “four days of fresh.”

Filmmakers from around the world, from rookies to seasoned pros, who grew up loving the culture of hip hop are showcasing their work at the event. CR Capers, founder and CEO of the festival, hopes the films will “re-educate and let people have a revolution of the mind.”

Swagger, the festival’s opening night screening, is a documentary about 11 children growing up in an extremely impoverished housing estate in France. Many directors are holding Q&A sessions after the screening of their films, giving more insight into their experiences and inspirations.

The Hip Hop Film Festival takes place at the National Black Theatre: Institute for Action Arts from August 3 to 6. A variety of passes, all named for appropriate films, are available at various prices.

Photo Credit: Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

Live from Studio 8H

There is one ticket harder to get than Hamilton in the Big Apple: a spot in the studio audience for a taping of Saturday Night Live. Unless you have an entire day and night to wait on the streets of Rockefeller Center for standby tickets, your chance is right now.

The annual SNL lottery is open for business, and it’s practically your only shot to get tickets to the iconic sketch show — aside from literally being related to someone in the cast.

Here’s what to do: during the month of August, send an email to snltickets@nbcuni.com telling them why you deserve one of the coveted seats in the live audience. If you are selected, you will receive two tickets to a random show date and time.

Hosts and musical guests haven’t been announced for the upcoming 43rd season yet, but who cares? You know it’s going to be awesome (and an Alec Baldwin appearance is practically guaranteed).