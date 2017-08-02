DeKalb Market Hall: Some Of NYC’s Best Eats Come Together Under One Roof

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — You don’t have to travel all over town to get the best eats anymore.

Many of New Yorkers’ favorite food spots and some new additions have come together under one roof at Brooklyn’s new DeKalb Market Hall.

The 60,000-square-foot space is one of the largest food halls in the country.

“Instead of having to go to an outer borough just come to downtown Brooklyn,” one man said.

Down an elevator, inside the City Point development at Albee Square West, you’ll find more than 40 vendors that reflect the cultural diversity of Brooklyn.

Noodles, burgers, French fries, desserts, sushi, meat, tacos, even vegetarian options — there is something for everyone.

“It was meant to come together like a block would come together,” managing partner Anna Castellani said. “Everyone would do their shop the way they would do their shop.”

It’s the eclectic vibe that attracted the owner of Katz’s Deli to open a stand where they serve the staples that made it a New York City landmark.

“You have your classics and your old school New York, but you have new, and you have fun, and you have everything all in one place,” Katz’s Deli owner Jake Dell said.

Looking for fresh seafood? Head to the Fulton Landing Seafood counter.

Or satisfy your sweet tooth at Pop Cake Shop where you can customize your dessert.

“We have about 20 toppings and we are always changing and adding news things so the opportunities are endless,” owner Shana Lawson said.

Once you settle on your meal, sit-down at one of the eateries, bakeries or check out the artisanal cheese counter. And expect to make friends — the market is busy from the moment it opens.

An event space is also in the works and will feature pop-up and workshops, concerts and kids’ entertainment.