New York To Hand Over Some Voter Information To Trump Voter Fraud Commission

August 2, 2017 5:12 PM
Filed Under: New York voter fraud, Trump, Voter fraud

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — New York state will hand over some voter information to President Donald Trump’s commission investigating voter fraud, becoming the first state to largely comply with the request after initially balking.

The state’s Board of Elections voted Wednesday to provide data like voter names, birthdates, addresses and voting history after determining it had no lawful reason to deny the request.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in June the state would not comply. The commission then filed an open records request for voter data already available to members of the public who file such requests.

The state will not provide voters’ Social Security numbers because of state voter privacy laws.

Thirteen states and Washington, D.C., still say they won’t comply with the information request. Three others are reconsidering their denials.

