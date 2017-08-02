NYC Opens Several New Lactation Pods To Help Promote Breastfeeding

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — In an effort to help promote breastfeeding, New York City has opened five lactation pods for new moms to use.
The mobile suites come equipped with benches, a table, an outlet to plug in a breast pump, and a lockable door.
The units are part of an effort by the city to make mothers feel secure about pumping and breastfeeding outside the home.
“Part of making mothers comfortable is giving more opportunities to have a safe space to breastfeed,” Dr. Mary Travis Bassett tells CBS2.
The new lactation pods compliment a 2016 law signed by Mayor Bill de Blasio requiring city agencies to make lactation rooms available to the public.
