Man Critically Injured In East New York Hit-And-Run

August 3, 2017 5:35 AM

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a driver after they say a hit-and-run in Brooklyn left a man critically injured.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Sutter and Georgia avenues in East New York.

Police said a man in his 60s was crossing the street when he was struck by a car that didn’t stop. The man was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where he is in critical condition.

Police say they are looking for a dark-colored sedan, but there are no further details on the car or the suspected driver. No surveillance video has been released, but cameras were seen on a nearby apartment building, CBS2’s Meg Baker reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

