Happenings August 4

Photo Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Dancing in the Streets

On Saturday mornings in August, the roads belong to the people.

Summer Streets is back for another season, giving New Yorkers the opportunity to use the city’s sprawling public space, the streets themselves, to their full advantage.

From 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on August 5, 12, and 19, the NYC Department of Transportation will close off almost seven miles of the city’s streets, ranging from the Brooklyn Bridge to Central Park along Park Avenue and connecting streets. Instead of cabs, cars, and buses clogging the grid, urbanites are encouraged to run, bike, play, and otherwise enjoy the space.

Six “rest stops” at various points along the route feature activities such as fitness classes, a miniature water park, and a 165-foot-long zipline. By the way, it’s all free, so there’s no excuses for sleeping away your Saturday.

Limited Too Nothing

Even though you hadn’t fit into their clothes in years, a little part of your childhood still died when Limited Too stores closed their doors in 2009. Where were you supposed to buy roll-on body glitter and shorts that read “GYMNAST” across your bum? Trips to the mall were never quite the same (its replacement, Justice, just doesn’t do it…well, justice).

Prepare for a major wave of nostalgia because Limited Too is back! Sure, those bedazzled jeans will be a tad small on you, but there’s still notebooks, keychains, and cell phone cases to be adored. The difference? Now you don’t have to beg your parents for the must-have items.

The store will be having pop-ups all around NYC this week. A 527-square-foot mobile shop will make stops at Third Avenue and 59th Street on August 6, Herald Square on August 7 and 8, Union Square on August 9, and the Flatiron District on August 10. The pop-up shops will be open each day from noon to 7 p.m., and be on the lookout for giveaways and other surprises.

Treat Yo Self

It’s totally fine if you don’t escape to the Hamptons this weekend — delicious seafood is just a subway ride away.

This Saturday, Hester Street Fair is hosting a second Lobster and Beer event after a successful Memorial Day weekend run that sold out in just three hours. The concept is simple: hang out in the park with a crisp Captain Lawrence beer (just $3) and a lobster roll that will transport you to the sea.

Register here for the seafood and booze bash, which will kick off at 11 a.m.

After you’ve had your fill, walk off some calories by checking out the rest of the Hester Street Fair, where over 60 local vendors, creative entrepreneurs, and small businesses set up stands each Saturday.