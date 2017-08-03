‘Outside The Cage’ Podcast: UFC 214 Recap, Din Thomas, Brett Okamoto

NEW YORK (WFAN) — On this week’s “Outside the Cage” podcast, hosts Pete Hoffman and Ike Feldman recap Jon Jones reclaiming the UFC light-heavyweight title and all the chaos of UFC 214 with former UFC fighter and American Top Team (ATT) coach Din Thomas and ESPN MMA journalist Brett Okamoto.

Tyron Woodley is being widely criticized for his performance against Jiu Jitsu specialist Demian Maia, and he potentially lost the big payday and opportunity to fight the legendary George St. Pierre, according to an unsatisfied Dana White. Thomas, Woodley’s coach from ATT, spoke in detail about The Chosen One’s third consecutive title defense and why the champ is being unfairly attacked.

Also, Okamoto, who’s on the pulse of mixed martial arts, joined OTC to address UFC 214’s results and the WWE-like storylines that played out after the Anaheim event. Okamoto talked about the back and forth between Woodley and UFC’s brass and if we can trust this version of “new” UFC Champ Jones.

Stay locked in to “OTC” over the next few weeks as Pete and Ike count down the days to Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather with Mac/May-specific interviews. “OTC” will be in Las Vegas for fight week, soaking in the scene for what many are saying will be the highest grossing pay-per-view event of all-time.

