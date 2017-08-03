Tight-Knit Plainview Hawks Little League Team Eyes World Series Appearance

PLAINVIEW, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A local baseball team is one step away from the Little League World Series.

As CBS2’s Steve Overmyer reported, the scrappy team defied the odds to play against the best in the world.

There is a freedom that comes with being a little leaguer — laughing with friends, celebrating with high fives, and the corresponding joy.

“We’re representing New York, and it’s awesome because we’re just from Plainview,” Hunter Scott said.

The Little League World Series is full of all star stocked rosters. The Plainview Hawks are different, the 12-year-olds have played together for half their lives.

“We have a different approach,” coach Paul Brower said, “Those all star teams have sixty kids that show up for tryouts, we had seventeen.”

They won a Little League title, and a state title using their most powerful weapon; friendship.

“Having that relationship makes it funner to win together. I feel like it helps us in the game too because we’re all tight. Someone makes an error and the enxt guy picks him up by hitting a blast to right center,” second basemen Justin Antonucci said.

They won their way to a regional qualifier and are now just three wins away from the Little League World Series in Williamsport.

They’re the first team from Long Island in 12 years to make it this far.

“We wouldn’t be here if we didn’t work hard every day. It just shows that hard work pays off,” Antonucci said.

The team of champions embody that truism because they’re achieving their dreams together