Police Want Your Help Identifying Disoriented Woman Found In The Bronx

August 3, 2017 11:18 AM
Filed Under: The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Do you recognize this woman?

Police Want Your Help Identifying Disoriented Woman Found In The Bronx

The NYPD want your help identifying this woman who was found disoriented in the Bronx. (credit: NYPD)

The woman walked into a  school at Taylor and Lafayette Avenues in the Bronx Wednesday at around 1 p.m., police said.

She was confused and disoriented and told authorities her name was Gudelia Padilla, but police said she wasn’t able to provide a home address or contact information for any relatives.

The woman was wearing a white short sleeved shirt with a flower pattern, black pants and black sandals.

Anyone with any information is asked to NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website or by texting a tip to CRIMES (274637) and then entering TIP577.

All calls are confidential.

