Police Want Your Help Identifying Disoriented Woman Found In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Do you recognize this woman?
The woman walked into a school at Taylor and Lafayette Avenues in the Bronx Wednesday at around 1 p.m., police said.
She was confused and disoriented and told authorities her name was Gudelia Padilla, but police said she wasn’t able to provide a home address or contact information for any relatives.
The woman was wearing a white short sleeved shirt with a flower pattern, black pants and black sandals.
Anyone with any information is asked to NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website or by texting a tip to CRIMES (274637) and then entering TIP577.
All calls are confidential.