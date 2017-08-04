3 To See At ACC: Meet Leonidas, Daisy & Bubba!

New York (CBSNewYork) CBSNewYork.com and 1010 WINS have teamed up with Animal Care Centers of New York City to let you know about some of the adoptable animals looking for loving homes in the city’s shelters, and, where ACC’s mobile adoption units are headed with even more great pets.

This week, we’re featuring Leonidas, Daisy & Bubba!

Plus, mark your calendars for August 12th when singing sensation, MAX, will stop by Manhattan ACC to play some of his tunes, including new hit “Lights Down Low”! Max and his wife adopted their dog Wing from an ACC Mobile Adoption Event in 2016 and now tours the country promoting the hard work of open-admissions shelters like ACC! Get more info HERE.

Adoption fees are being waived for cats six months and older from August 4th through August 13, 2017.

Bubba (A1118678) Allergic to peanut butter? So is Bubba, who an ACC volunteer describes as “a bright-and-sort-of-googly-eyed SWEETHEART. He might be shy for a minute or two, but he can’t keep his goofy, loving ways under wraps for long.” Meet this approximately three-year-old cutie at ACC’s Brooklyn Care Center, 2336 Linden Boulevard.

Leonidas (A1120604) Handsome Leonidas chirps and rolls over when you speak to him, and loves being pet! Meet this friendly, affectionate, approximately 11-month-old feline at ACC’s Manhattan Care Center, 326 E. 110th Street.

Animal Care Centers of NYC (ACC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is the only open-admissions animal shelter in New York City and takes in approximately 30,000 animals every year. ACC’s three Care Centers in Manhattan (326 East 110th Street), Brooklyn (2336 Linden Boulevard), and Staten Island (3139 Veterans Road West) are open for adoptions 12pm-8pm Monday thru Friday, and 10am-6pm Saturdays and Sundays.

Daisy (A1115855) An ACC volunteer describes Daisy as ”a real love sponge” who “loves affection, including cheek rubs — and you don’t have to be timid about it either! If you stop, she’ll look up sleepily as if she’s still half in a bunny trance, then happily go right back to smush position if you start again. Daisy’s easy, affectionate ways make her a good choice for a first-time bunny owner.” Meet her at ACC’s Brooklyn Care Center, 2336 Linden Boulevard.

If you’re interested in one of the animals featured here, email ACC’s Adoption team at adopt@nycacc.org with the animal’s name and “A#”, or head directly to the Care Center where the animal is located. Please note, animals featured here may already be placed by the time you arrive, but there are hundreds of great cats, dogs, and rabbits looking for loving homes every day! You can view available animals online, and at the Care Centers, ACC Adoption Counselors will help you find the best match.

You can also meet your new best friend at ACC’s Mobile Adoption Center, which travels throughout the city. (Note: dates and locations are subject to change. Information will be updated as quickly as possible. Also check http://nycacc.org/Events.htm)

This week’s mobile adoption events:

Adoption events:

August 5, 12-5pm: Adoptapalooza Prospect Park, Bartell-Pritchard Square, Brooklyn, NY 11225

August 5, 12-4pm: Popcorn Pawz Riverdale, 3700 Riverdale Ave, Bronx, NY 10463

August 6, 12-4pm: Petco Sheepshead Bay, 1610 Avenue Y, Brooklyn, NY 11235

August 6, 12-4pm: NYPD 34th Precinct mobile adoption event, Broadway and Dyckman Street, New York, NY 10034

To adopt an animal, you must have a valid photo ID, be 18 years of age or older, and bring proof of current address. ACC adoptions include vaccinations, spay/neuter, a pre-registered microchip, an identification tag, a collar, and a certificate for a free initial exam at a participating veterinarian.

For more information, visit http://www.nycacc.org/Adopt.htm.