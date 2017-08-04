50 Stories: Remembering Harvey Hauptman & Other Early Voices

WCBS Newsradio 880 Celebrates 50 Years Of News In New York August 4, 2017 12:01 AM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – In this week’s 50 Stories podcast, we remember one of WCBS’ original anchors Harvey Hauptman, who died earlier this week, and all the voices from that era.

harvey1 50 Stories: Remembering Harvey Hauptman & Other Early Voices

(Credit: Tim Scheld/WCBS Newsradio 880)

Wayne describes Hauptman as “a friend to anyone who worked with him, and a friend to anybody who listened to him over all those years he was on WCBS from 1960 to 1993.”

50 Stories: Wayne Cabot’s Longtime Love Of News Radio

Hear his tribute to the WCBS of his youth and how it inspired him to follow his passion.

