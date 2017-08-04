50 Stories: Remembering Harvey Hauptman & Other Early Voices

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – In this week’s 50 Stories podcast, we remember one of WCBS’ original anchors Harvey Hauptman, who died earlier this week, and all the voices from that era.
Wayne describes Hauptman as “a friend to anyone who worked with him, and a friend to anybody who listened to him over all those years he was on WCBS from 1960 to 1993.”
