83-Year-Old Sexually Assaulted In Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – An 83-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in a parking lot in Englewood, police said.
The attack took place in a parking lot on West Demarest Avenue near Waldo Place at around 5:30 a.m. July 28.
The victim was crossing a parking lot when she was attacked by a man in his 30s, authorities said.
Surveillance video shows the attacker tackling the woman to the ground outside the doors of a nearby building.
The attack continued until the victim was able to wave down a passing vehicle.
The suspect was wearing a hat, backpack, light colored pants and dark shoes.
A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that significantly helps the investigation. Anyone with any information can submit a tip on the Bergen County Crime Stoppers website or by calling 1-844-466-6789. You can also contact detectives directly at 1-201-568-4875.