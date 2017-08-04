83-Year-Old Sexually Assaulted In Englewood

Watch Live: Attorney General Jeff Sessions Discusses Leaks Of Classified Info | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

August 4, 2017 10:44 AM
Filed Under: Englewood, sexual assault

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – An 83-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in a parking lot in Englewood, police said.

The attack took place in a parking lot on West Demarest Avenue near Waldo Place at around 5:30 a.m. July 28.

(credit: Englewood Police)

The victim was crossing a parking lot when she was attacked by a man in his 30s, authorities said.

Surveillance video shows the attacker tackling the woman to the ground outside the doors of a nearby building.

The attack continued until the victim was able to wave down a passing vehicle.

The suspect was wearing a hat, backpack, light colored pants and dark shoes.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that significantly helps the investigation. Anyone with any information can submit a tip on the Bergen County Crime Stoppers website or by calling 1-844-466-6789. You can also contact detectives directly at 1-201-568-4875.

