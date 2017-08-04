Watch Live: Attorney General Jeff Sessions Discusses Leaks Of Classified Info | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

8/4 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

August 4, 2017 11:00 AM

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

A few pop up storms are expected this afternoon, but mainly across our northwest suburbs. That said, we’re looking at about a 20% chance around here with warm and humid conditions again. Temps will climb into the mid 80’s or so.

8/4 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Tonight will stay quiet for the most part, but towards daybreak, we could see some showers and isolated storms approach our western suburbs. In the city, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies and an isolated shower with temps falling into the low 70’s.

8/4 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

We’ll see showers and storms early tomorrow morning with gradual clearing into the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80’s.

As for Sunday, expect mostly sunny skies with less humid conditions and highs in the low 80’s.

