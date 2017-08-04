CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
5-Year-Old Boy In Critical Condition After Nearly Drowning At Chelsea Piers Connecticut

August 4, 2017 9:43 AM
Filed Under: Chelsea Piers Connecticut, Sean Adams

STAMFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A 5-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was pulled from a pool at a Connecticut sports complex where he was attending soccer camp.

The New Canaan boy had been underwater in a 4-foot pool for about three minutes when lifeguards at Chelsea Piers Connecticut in Stamford pulled him out on Thursday.

He was unconscious but breathing when medics arrived.

The boy was taken first to a local hospital, but after suffering seizures was flown to Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital.

“CPR was administered very quickly, we brought the child back to having a pulse, he was transported to Stamford Hospital where the doctors worked feverishly,” Stamford Police Chief John Fontneau said.

The boy was participating in a soccer camp at the sports complex when the group decided to take a break in the pool.

“There were approximately better than 20 people in that pool area with lifeguards on scene and our investigators are now reviewing video from the pool area and we’ll continue with our investigation,” Fontneau said. “It’s a tough situation. Tough for the family, for the parents, for the community as a whole.”

It’s not clear how the boy slipped under unnoticed.

