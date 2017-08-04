5-Year-Old Boy In Critical Condition After Nearly Drowning At Chelsea Piers Connecticut

STAMFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A 5-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was pulled from a pool at a Connecticut sports complex where he was attending soccer camp.
The New Canaan boy had been underwater in a 4-foot pool for about three minutes when lifeguards at Chelsea Piers Connecticut in Stamford pulled him out on Thursday.
He was unconscious but breathing when medics arrived.
The boy was taken first to a local hospital, but after suffering seizures was flown to Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital.
“CPR was administered very quickly, we brought the child back to having a pulse, he was transported to Stamford Hospital where the doctors worked feverishly,” Stamford Police Chief John Fontneau said.
The boy was participating in a soccer camp at the sports complex when the group decided to take a break in the pool.
“There were approximately better than 20 people in that pool area with lifeguards on scene and our investigators are now reviewing video from the pool area and we’ll continue with our investigation,” Fontneau said. “It’s a tough situation. Tough for the family, for the parents, for the community as a whole.”
It’s not clear how the boy slipped under unnoticed.
