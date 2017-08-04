Police: Woman Makes Off With $70k In Jewelry After Spending Time With Man In Hell’s Kitchen

August 4, 2017 12:01 PM
Filed Under: Hell's Kitchen

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A young woman made off with $70,000 in jewelry after spending some time with a man early Sunday morning, police said.

The two met Sunday morning at 4:30 a.m., police said.

watchthief Police: Woman Makes Off With $70k In Jewelry After Spending Time With Man In Hells Kitchen

(credit: NYPD)

The woman went back to the 28-year-old victim’s residence on 42nd Street and 11th Avenue where they spent some time together, police said.

When the victim woke up, the woman was gone, along with $70,000 of his jewelry, police said.

The suspect is described as black or Hispanic, about 5’5″ to 5’8″, slim with long hair, and was last seen wearing dark pants, a dark tank top and gray jacket.

She was caught on surveillance video leaving the man’s residence.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA. You can also submit a tip by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or text a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then enter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch