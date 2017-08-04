LISTEN: Mike Francesa Interviews John Velazquez, Todd Pletcher And Chris Kay From Saratoga

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (WFAN) — It was a first for Mike Francesa on Friday — a remote broadcast from Saratoga Race Course.
Among Francesa’s interviews were jockey John Velazquez, trainer Todd Pletcher and New York Racing Association CEO and President Chris Kay.
Velazquez talked about evaluating the 2-year-olds, as well as how athletic jockeys must be.
“Just to get on the horse alone and be physical and strong enough to stay on top of the horse, and not only stay on the horse and balance yourself, it’s managing that horse, that animal … that’s 1,200 pounds,” said the two-time Kentucky Derby and two-time Belmont Stakes winner. “You better be fit to do it.”
Pletcher, who has won seven Eclipse Awards for top trainer, discussed how chaotic things are at Saratoga this time of year.
“These seven weeks, I absolutely have no idea what’s going on outside of horse racing,” he said. “I found out this morning that the Cowboys played last night.”
And Kay discussed all the latest goings-on at Saratoga.