Wife Of Summit Detective Killed In Crash Gives Birth To Baby Girl Months After His Death

SUMMIT, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Months after her husband’s death, the wife of a New Jersey detective who was killed in a car crash has given birth to a baby girl, the Summit Police Department said Thursday.
The department announced the birth of fallen Det. Matthew Tarentino and his wife’s daughter on its Facebook page.
“On behalf of the Tarentino Family, the Summit Police Department is proud to announce the recent birth of the late Det. Matthew Tarentino and his wife Victoria’s beautiful baby girl, Anastasia Catherine,” the post says. “Born at Overlook Medical Center, mom and baby are doing great! Proud big brothers Robbie and Ray are eager for their little sister to start playing with them! Congratulations Vickie, Robbie and Ray– and welcome to the world little one!”
Tarentino was off-duty when he was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the eastbound side of Interstate 78 in Bernards Township back in May. The 29-year-old’s wife was pregnant at the time of his death.