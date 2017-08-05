8/5 CBS2 Saturday Afternoon Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
After a soggy start to the weekend things dried up & cleared out nicely this afternoon. We’ll have clear skies through the night with “crisp” northwest winds, and temps will drop into the low 50s to low 60s overnight…not at all like August!
Expect a spectacular day tomorrow with almost no humidity, light breezes, plentiful sunshine, and high temps reaching the mid 70s to low 80s closer to NYC. Overall, a gorgeous day to have fun outdoors!
Things take a turn for the worse as we start the new work week…rainy & cooler on Monday with some drenching thunderstorms possible through the day…so make sure the umbrella is in easy reach.
Have a great night!