Search Continues For Missing Kite Surfer Off Jersey Shore

HIGHLANDS, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Helicopter and marine crews continue their search Saturday for a missing kite surfer in Sandy Hook Bay.
Chopper 2 was over the scene off Sandy Hook in Monmouth County, New Jersey Friday afternoon.
The Coast Guard says a boater reported seeing a kite surfer in distress near Horseshoe Cove in Gateway National Park around 5:30 p.m.
The boater says he saw an unconscious man attached to a kite in harness, but as he was trying to pull the surfer from the water, a gust of wind pulled the kite line from his hands and he lost sight of the man.
In the sport, riders use surfboards and large kites to propel themselves across the water.
The kite surfer is described as being a white male with dark hair wearing black shorts.
Joining the search with the Coast Guard are emergency crews from the New York Police Department, New Jersey State Police, the U.S. Park Police and local police and fire departments.
Anyone with amplifying information about this case is asked to contact the Coast Guard command center at 718-354-4353.
