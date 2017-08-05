UN Hits North Korea With Tough New Sanctions After Missile Launch

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The United Nations hit North Korea with tough new sanctions Saturday, in response to the country’s missile test last month.

Experts said the missile had the range to hit the United States.

North Korea will pay a heavy price for launching the ballistic missile into space more than a week ago. On Saturday, the UN Security Council leveled crippling sanctions against Kim Jong Un’s regime.

“This time, the Council has matched its words and actions,” said U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.

The resolution calls for a complete ban on coal and other exports totaling more than $1 billion.

It also prohibits North Koreans from receiving work permits.

China, North Korea’s sole ally, supports the sanctions.

“The fact that the Council adopted this resolution unanimously demonstrates that the international community is united in each position regarding the nuclear issue of the peninsula,” said China Ambassador to the UN Liu Jieyi.

The missile launched on July 27 was airborne for nearly 40 minutes before splashing into the sea of Japan.

It came dangerously close to an Air France flight with hundreds of people onboard.

Pentagon officials believe this latest missile test demonstrates North Korea may have the capability of reaching the U.S. mainland.

“We’re in a relationship where we can destroy them, and they can destroy us, and we may not like it, but that’s where we are,” said arms control expert Jeffrey Lewis.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has left the door open for talks with Pyongyang, but he said they would not be productive unless North Korea is willing to give up its nuclear ambitions.

The new sanctions come as the U.S. tries to negotiate the release of three Americans being held captive in North Korea.