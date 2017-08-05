Partial Upper East Side Ceiling Collapse Injures One

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One person was hurt after part of a ceiling outside a residential building collapsed on the Upper East Side Saturday morning.
Officials say a portion of the ceiling in front of the Carlton Park building at 1065 Park Avenue came crashing down just before 9:30 a.m.
One person was taken to Lenox Hill Hospital with minor injuries, according to officials. The person’s age or sex was not immediately known.
The partial collapse happened in a part of a building that was under construction.
The cause of the partial collapse is under investigation as crews are on scene cleaning up the remaining mess.