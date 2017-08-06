CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

8/6 CBS2 Sunday Evening Weather Headlines

August 6, 2017 4:31 PM
Filed Under: Mark McIntyre, Weather
Tonight Forecast: 08.06.17

(Credit: CBS2)

By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It was a cloudier and cooler day than expected across the area, and the clouds will remain in the area tonight. It’ll be cool again but not quite as crisp as last night. Expect temps in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Surface Forecast: 08.06.17

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow will be gray from start to finish along with periods of rain. Some of that rain could be heavy at times, leading to localized flooding issues of poor drainage/roadways. Fortunately it does look like the heavy stuff arrives after the bulk of the AM commute, but drive slow and leave early if you can. It’ll be a cool day with temps only in the upper 60s to low 70s!

7-Day: 08.06.17

(Credit: CBS2)

Things will dry out and clear out gradually throughout Tuesday, and it will be a bit warmer with temps in the upper 70s. Pick of the week looks like Wednesday, with sunny skies and low 80s.

Have a great night!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch