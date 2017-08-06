8/6 CBS2 Sunday Evening Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It was a cloudier and cooler day than expected across the area, and the clouds will remain in the area tonight. It’ll be cool again but not quite as crisp as last night. Expect temps in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Tomorrow will be gray from start to finish along with periods of rain. Some of that rain could be heavy at times, leading to localized flooding issues of poor drainage/roadways. Fortunately it does look like the heavy stuff arrives after the bulk of the AM commute, but drive slow and leave early if you can. It’ll be a cool day with temps only in the upper 60s to low 70s!
Things will dry out and clear out gradually throughout Tuesday, and it will be a bit warmer with temps in the upper 70s. Pick of the week looks like Wednesday, with sunny skies and low 80s.
Have a great night!