Jets Wide Receiver Quincy Enunwa Injures Neck During MetLife Practice

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets are hoping their No. 1 wide receiver isn’t sidelined for long.

Quincy Enunwa injured his neck Saturday night during practice at MetLife Stadium, and injury that coach Todd Bowles said was similar to the one that held the receiver out during spring workouts.

“It wasn’t severe, but it held him out a while,” Bowles said of the previous injury. “I’ll see the severity of it when I go inside.”

Enunwa dropped a pass from Christian Hackenberg during 7-on-7 drills when he took a step and fell to the turf face-first despite being untouched.

“He hit his head or hit his neck and something went wrong when he fell,” Bowles said.

Trainers attended to Enunwa for several minutes before the receiver got to both knees before standing and then walking slowly to the locker room.

“Yeah, that was weird,” quarterback Bryce Petty said of the injury. “Unfortunate because Quincy had a great camp, so hopefully everything is OK and he’ll be back for us.”

Losing Enunwa would be a major blow to the Jets’ inexperienced receiving corps. With both Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker cut in the offseason, Enunwa projects as New York’s No. 1 receiver.

Enunwa’s 80 career receptions ranks him first among wide receivers on the Jets’ current roster. Marquess Wilson is next with 56, followed by Robby Anderson with 42.

“We’ll see what happens first,” Bowles said. “If we have to lose him, we’ll adjust from there. But we’ve got young guys coming on. We’ll see what the results are first and we’ll go from there.”

Running backs Matt Forte (hamstring) and Bilal Powell, who had the wind knocked out of him in practice on Friday, did not participate. Rookie safety Jamal Adams also sat out while recovering from a sprained ankle.

Wide receiver Gabe Marks was held out with a tweaked hamstring, while rookie cornerback Xavier Coleman was carried from the field after injuring a leg. Bowles had no immediate update on Coleman, an undrafted free agent out of Portland State.

NOTES: Josh McCown continues to run the first-team offense, followed by Hackenberg and then Petty. McCown remains the front-runner to win the Jets’ three-man QB competition. He threw two touchdown passes — a 5-yarder to TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins and a 55-yarder to WR Chris Harper. McCown was also intercepted by second-round pick Marcus Maye, who returned it for a score. “You classified it as a pick-six, but since we’re not taking people to the ground and we have red (no-contact) jersey on, lucky for them that I had a red jersey on,” McCown joked. “Marcus made a heck of a play.” … Hackenberg tossed a 25-yard TD to rookie TE Jordan Leggett. “It was awesome,” McCown said of the play by the second-year QB. “It was a heck of a throw. I think those are some of the things that get you excited about Hack.”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)