Multiple People Shot At Sports Complex In Ocean County, NJ

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — At least four people were shot at a party near the Jersey Shore late Saturday.
It happened just before 10 p.m. at the Brook Road Sports Complex in Lakewood.
Sources tell CBS2 the shots were fired as guests were dancing during a party celebrating people born under the astrological sign of Leo.
Police say three men, ages 24 to 53, were shot in the leg.
A 30-year-old woman was shot in the stomach.
All four victims are expected to survive.
Police arrested three people near the sports complex for weapons possession, but as of Sunday morning no one had been charged with the shootings.