Report: Brooklyn Restaurants Averaged Most Sanitation Violations Of Any Borough In 2016

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Diner beware! A new study finds that Brooklyn has the dirtiest restaurants of any borough in New York City.
While the age-old fly-in-my-soup complaint may not be the main issue, there are a few others which make Michael from DUMBO grateful for one thing.
“Thank God I cook home,” he tells 1010 WINS’ Roger Stern.
The website consumerprotect.com looked at all sanitation violations last year and found that Brooklyn averaged 4.17 violations per restaurant, compared to the cleanest borough — Queens — with 3.99 violations per eatery.
It isn’t a big statistical difference, but it’s enough to cast aspersions on Brooklyn.
Asked whether it’ll dissuade them from dining out, some Brooklynites say “fuggedaboutit!”
“They should move or don’t even come, don’t even come to Brooklyn if that’s the way you feel about it,” Matt tells 1010 WINS.