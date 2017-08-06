THE Best Video of Hamlet, The New Algonquin Cat

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) Check it out, people! 1010 WINS’ Susan Richard got a one on one interview with Hamlet, the new Algonquin Cat! (Ok, so it was really with Algonquin Hotel Administrative Assistant Alice DeAlmeida, but Hamlet upstaged them both.)
Hamlet, the eleventh Algonquin Cat, was introduced at the hotel’s annual cat fashion show and fundraiser to benefit the Mayor’s Alliance for NYC’s Animals. Supermodel cats donned Broadway themed costumes by pet fashion designer Ada Nieves, inspired by the artwork of Al Hirschfeld which is on display in the hotel lobby. In addition, adoptable cats were available from Linda’s Cat Assistance, one of the Mayor’s Alliance participating organizations.
A fun time was had by all, and Susan got to hang with Hamlet, so enjoy the video from her passion project, the web show AllForAnimalsTV!
Here are some photos:
