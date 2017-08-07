Passengers Terrified As Flight Hits Severe Turbulence Over The Atlantic Ocean

PHILADELPHIA (CBSNewYork) — Passengers onboard an American Airlines flight this weekend had a terrifying trip.
The plane was about to arrive in Philadelphia from Greece when it his severe turbulence over the ocean injuring 10 people.
As CBS2’s Jessica Layton reported, cell phone video shows debris scattered in the aisle after American Airlines flight 759 his severe turbulence on Saturday afternoon.
The flight was en route from Athens and experienced the turbulence shortly before landing safely in Philadelphia.
“It started shaking, then it took a big drop. Babies screaming, people in front of us hitting the ceiling,” Ian Smith said.
Three passengers and seven crew members were taken to the hospital where they were treated and released.
“Most of the injuries were to the flight crew. There was no warning, no time to buckle in or anything like that” Alex Ehnke said. “It was easily the most turbulence I’ve ever seen in my life, so I was petrified, I was just grabbing my family all around me.”
American Airlines said the seatbelt sign was on at the time, and thanked team members for taking care of the customers.