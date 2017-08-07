Boomer & Carton: Back From Vacation And All Over The NFL

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast
Boomer, Craig, Eddie, Al, and Jerry were back in the saddle Monday following a week apart.
The guys opened things up by discussing Jay Cutler coming out of his brief retirement to join the Miami Dolphins, and how that move impacts controversial Colin Kaepernick, who still doesn’t have a job.
In addition, Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman, who believes Kaepernick is being blackballed, had some harsh words for the Jets’ current group of quarterbacks.
Boomer & Carton then turned their attention to the Yankees, following a big recovery in Cleveland, and manager Joe Girardi’s tough-love treatment of catcher Gary Sanchez.
