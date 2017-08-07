Boomer & Carton: Back From Vacation And All Over The NFL

August 7, 2017 6:00 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast

Boomer, Craig, Eddie, Al, and Jerry were back in the saddle Monday following a week apart.

The guys opened things up by discussing Jay Cutler coming out of his brief retirement to join the Miami Dolphins, and how that move impacts controversial Colin Kaepernick, who still doesn’t have a job.

In addition, Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman, who believes Kaepernick is being blackballed, had some harsh words for the Jets’ current group of quarterbacks.

Boomer & Carton then turned their attention to the Yankees, following a big recovery in Cleveland, and manager Joe Girardi’s tough-love treatment of catcher Gary Sanchez.

Have a listen.

More from Boomer & Carton
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch