Police Looking For Driver In Levittown Hit-And-Run

LEVITTOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Nassau County police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who they say ran from the scene after crashing into a pool in the backyard of a Levittown home.
It happened at Seamans Neck Road and Holmes Street Sunday night. The driver of a pickup truck crashed into a silver sedan before it careened into a white fence and into an above ground pool.
The crash left behind a lot of debris strewn across the backyard and about 50 percent of the pool was also destroyed, all of the water spilling out of it, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.
No one was in the pool at the time and no one was injured in the backyard. The driver of the sedan had minor injuries and stayed on the scene.
Police are searching for the driver of the pickup truck, who they say ran away.