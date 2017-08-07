Nassau Cops Race Woman To Hospital In Time For Life-Saving Transplant

MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Four Nassau County police officers are being honored for getting a Massapequa woman to a hospital in time to receive a life-saving transplant.
Back in June, Dana Sepulveda got a call from her surgeon saying there was a match for her liver and kidney transplant, but she needed to arrive at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City within 90 minutes.
The 36-year-old married mother of two found help at the Seventh Precinct station house in Seaford.
Using a police escort and a helicopter, the four officers got her to the surgery.
Sepulveda is now doing well.