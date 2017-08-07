Lost Medals To Be Returned To Vets, Families On National Purple Heart Day

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Monday is National Purple Heart Day.
The Purple Heart is a military decoration awarded to those wounded or killed while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.
Eight lost medals will be returned to veterans or their family members during a ceremony at Federal Hall in Lower Manhattan.
The medals were awarded to veterans from World War I, World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War, and the war in Iraq.
They were recently recovered by the nonprofit organization Purple Hearts Reunited.
Among those being honored are FDNY firefighter Daniel Swift and 1st Lieutenant Brian Woolley Flavelle.
Swift was serving in Iraq as a combat medic with the New York Army National Guard in 2004 when he was injured by a roadside bomb that killed two fellow guardsmen, who were also members of the FDNY.
Flavelle, of New Jersey, was killed in a bombing raid on Romania in 1943. His medal was recently recovered in Oregon and will be returned to his nephews.