Syndergaard Makes Moment Count During Cameo On ‘Game Of Thrones’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Both of Noah Syndergaard’s teams lost on Sunday night.

The 24-year-old right-hander, who has not pitched since April 30 due to a lat injury, was powerless to do anything about the Mets’ 8-0 loss to the Dodgers, but he did show off his arm a bit during a rehab assignment for the team’s fantasy affiliate in Westeros.

Syndergaard made a cameo appearance during Episode 4 of Season 7 of “Game of Thrones,” suiting up as a Lannister soldier during the train loot battle sequence against Queen Daenerys Targaryen, her Dothraki army, and one ill-tempered dragon.

Known affectionally as “Thor” to baseball fans, Syndergaard is seen launching a spear at a Dothraki soldier.

.@Noahsyndergaard with the sweet spear toss on GoT pic.twitter.com/FKHtt4tXbr — Mets Citi (@metsciti) August 7, 2017

Though Syndergaard had his shining moment on the field of battle, the Lannister forces suffered a devastating defeat, one that could have serious ramifications as the wildly popular HBO series continues. The Mets’ ace took to Twitter after the episode aired to share his thoughts.

To my sides defense….they had a FRICKEN DRAGON!!! 🔥🔥🔥

At least I didn't throw behind him. — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) August 7, 2017

“I think it’s the greatest TV show of all time, so just to be able to say I was in ‘Game of Thrones’ is an unbelievable feeling,” Syndergaard told Sports Illustrated in April after filming his scene in Spain, adding that the cameo was a “dream come true.”

It’s possible Syndergaard could make his return to the Mets by the end of August, though by then it appears underachieving New York’s quest for glory will long be over.