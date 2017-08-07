At Least 2 People Stabbed In North Bergen, New Jersey

August 7, 2017 5:25 AM

NORTH BERGEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police say an officer opened fire and at least two people were stabbed overnight in North Bergen.

Police say they were first called to the scene on Union Turnpike around 3:30 a.m. Monday.

They say at least two people were found with stab wounds. At some point, an officer did fire his gun, but it is not clear if anyone was hit or if any officers were injured, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

The two people who were stabbed were taken to Jersey City Medical Center. Their conditions are not known.

Police have the area cordoned off as their investigation continues.

Stay with CBSNewYork.com as this story continues to develop.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch