At Least 2 People Stabbed In North Bergen, New Jersey

NORTH BERGEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police say an officer opened fire and at least two people were stabbed overnight in North Bergen.
Police say they were first called to the scene on Union Turnpike around 3:30 a.m. Monday.
They say at least two people were found with stab wounds. At some point, an officer did fire his gun, but it is not clear if anyone was hit or if any officers were injured, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.
The two people who were stabbed were taken to Jersey City Medical Center. Their conditions are not known.
Police have the area cordoned off as their investigation continues.
