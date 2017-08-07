‘Soccer In The City’ Podcast: A Big NYCFC Win, Villa’s Hat Trick, More

August 7, 2017 3:40 PM
Filed Under: New York Red Bulls, NYCFC, Soccer in the City

NEW YORK (WFAN) — In the latest episode of the “Soccer in the City” podcast, hosts Tom Kolker, Glenn Crooks, Roberto Abramowitz and John Rojas discuss David Villa’s first MLS hat trick in New York City FC’s big win Sunday over the Red Bulls in the Hudson River Derby.

The guys also discuss coach Patrick Vieira’s comments that NYCFC should add three players, how video assistant referee (VAR) fared in week one and whether NYCFC can sustain its form against the Los Angeles Galaxy.

