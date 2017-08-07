3 People Claim Usher Did Not Warn Them Of Herpes

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two women and a man are planning to file a lawsuit against R&B singer Usher, claiming that he exposed them to an STD.
Attorney Lisa Bloom will hold a press conference with one of the accusers at the New York Hilton on Sixth Avenue on Monday. The other two individuals will be named in the complaint as Jane Doe and John doe, and will remain anonymous, Bloom said.
They claim the singer didn’t warn them he allegedly had herpes before being intimate with them, CBS2 reported.
There have been numerous reports that Usher was diagnosed with herpes in 2009.
Usher has never publicly denied those reports.
In 2012 he settled a case with another woman who claimed he had infected her.