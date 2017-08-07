West Babylon Water Main Break Floods Streets, Homes

WEST BABYLON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A water main break left streets and homes flooded in West Babylon, Long Island Monday evening.
Around 7:30 p.m., Suffolk County police and the Suffolk County Water Authority were called to Neptune Avenue near Lafayette Road when residents started reporting water flooding into the street and some into homes.
Officials said a water main appeared to have ruptured, and Suffolk County Water Authority workers were searching for the valve to shut down the leak late Monday.
The water was high enough to enter multiple homes and reached the bumper of a parked car, a witness reported.
There was no word on the progress of the effort to shut down the leak.