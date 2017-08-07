West Babylon Water Main Break Floods Streets, Homes

August 7, 2017 11:07 PM
Filed Under: West Babylon, West Babylon Water Main Break

WEST BABYLON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A water main break left streets and homes flooded in West Babylon, Long Island Monday evening.

Around 7:30 p.m., Suffolk County police and the Suffolk County Water Authority were called to Neptune Avenue near Lafayette Road when residents started reporting water flooding into the street and some into homes.

Officials said a water main appeared to have ruptured, and Suffolk County Water Authority workers were searching for the valve to shut down the leak late Monday.

The water was high enough to enter multiple homes and reached the bumper of a parked car, a witness reported.

There was no word on the progress of the effort to shut down the leak. There was no word on their progress late Monday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch