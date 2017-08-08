8/8 CBS2 Tuesday Morning Weather Headlines

August 8, 2017 4:15 AM

By Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

We can look forward to MUCH drier weather today as yesterday’s system has moved away.

Lots of clouds to start off this morning with just a slight chance of some lingering drizzle. Skies will then gradually clear into the afternoon. After starting with temps in the 60s, we’ll warm to around 80 today.

It’ll be mostly clear tonight with lows in the 60s… and even some 50s for the suburbs! Wednesday is looking like a midweek beauty with mostly sunny skies and temps in the low 80s.

As for our next chance of rain? As of now, looks like it holds off until Friday. Have a good one!

