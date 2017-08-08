Newly-Ordained N.J. Priest Accused Of Groping Teenage Girl

BOONTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police in Boonton, New Jersey have arrested a newly-ordained priest who is accused of groping a young teenage girl’s backside.
The Rev. Marcin Nurek was arrested Thursday, Aug. 3 in Boonton and was charged with criminal sexual contact and endangering the welfare of a child, according to the Morris County Prosecutor’s office.
Prosecutors said Nurek was accused of putting his hand under the skirt and touching the buttocks of a girl who was at least 13 years old, but younger than 16.
The Diocese of Paterson said Nurek was immediately placed on administrative leave and his assignment as parochial vicar at St. Catherine of Siena Church in Mountain Lakes was terminated.
Nurek arrived in the U.S. from Poland in March 2015 and had just been ordained to the priesthood on July 1, the diocese said.
He had been schedule to start his assignment at St. Catherine of Siena this month, he diocese said.
“The Diocese is deeply saddened by the charges filed against Rev. Nurek and offers its prayers to everyone involved, especially the minor who has come forward,” the Diocese of Paterson said in a statement.
Nurek was in jail late Tuesday and was expected to be in court on Wednesday.