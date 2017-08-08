Search On For Suspect After Man Is Shot 3 Times In The Bronx

August 8, 2017 9:37 PM
Filed Under: Allerton, Bronx, Bronx shooting, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police were searching for a suspect Tuesday night in a shooting that left a man wounded in the Bronx.

The shooting happened around 10:54 a.m. Tuesday in front of the building at 2552 Cruger Ave. in the Allerton section of the Bronx, police said.

The victim, a 28-year-old man, was shot three times and suffered injuries to his les, chest and buttocks, police said.

He was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi, where his condition was reported to be stable, police said.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male about 30 to 40 years old.

Bronx Shooting Suspect

A surveillance image of a suspect in the shooting of a man in the Allerton section of the Bronx on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. (Credit: NYPD)

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch