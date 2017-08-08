Search On For Suspect After Man Is Shot 3 Times In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police were searching for a suspect Tuesday night in a shooting that left a man wounded in the Bronx.
The shooting happened around 10:54 a.m. Tuesday in front of the building at 2552 Cruger Ave. in the Allerton section of the Bronx, police said.
The victim, a 28-year-old man, was shot three times and suffered injuries to his les, chest and buttocks, police said.
He was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi, where his condition was reported to be stable, police said.
The suspect was described as a Hispanic male about 30 to 40 years old.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.