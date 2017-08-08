Fun Ways To Cool Down In NYC

By Carly Petrone

From sipping on oversized Moscow Mules to creating your own ice cream bar, here are five ways to stay cool in NYC this summer.

10lb Moscow Mule at The Beach at Dream Downtown

355 W. 16th St.

New York, NY 10011

(212) 229-2336

dreambeach.club

You’re going to want to bring some friends with you to The Beach at Dream Downtown because you can order a 10lb Moscow Mule that’s big enough to cool down the whole gang. Grab a day pass to their 4,800 square foot beach and park it at the glass bottom pool – you can always jump onto a FUNBOY luxury pool float and work on your tan in between sips. Just remember to keep hydrating throughout the day. The Beach is open Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and passes are available on site.

See More: 6 Must Have Summer Pool Accessories

Ice Cage at Mehanata

113 Ludlow

New York, NY

mehanatanyc.com

If you’ve been dancing all night and need a place to cool off, then make your way to Mehanata on the Lower East Side. This Bulgarian bar features a downstairs Ice Cage (yes, you read that correctly) that’s set to a balmy 5 degrees Fahrenheit. Step inside this frigid glass box, put on an authentic military uniform, and accept the challenge of taking up to six shots of vodka in two minutes. Did we mention that shots are taken out of a glass made of ice? Don’t say we didn’t warn you.

See More: The 5 Best Wine Bars On The Lower East Side

Pop-Tails at Plunge at Gansevoort Meatpacking

18 Ninth Ave.

New York, NY 10014

www.plunge.nyc

See More: NYC’s Best Bars For Boozy Frozen Drinks, Desserts

Bite into Plunge Pops, the latest boozy creation from the folks over at Plunge at Gansevoort Meatpacking. If your go-to summer drink is a glass of rose (okay or maybe a bottle), definitely try these wine-infused popsicles that come in three enticing flavors – Coco Rose, Orange Pinot Gris, and Fruity Sangria. Escape the heat by biting into these tasty treats while taking in views of the Hudson from this gorgeous rooftop.

Float Along The NY Harbor On The Honorable William Wall

Manhattan Yacht Club

NY Harbor

willywall.com

See More: NYC’s 5 Best Summer Cruises

Spend your summer evenings and weekends aboard the Honorable William Wall. Take a ferry ride to this floating clubhouse (part of the Manhattan Yacht Club) and enjoy the incredible views of the Statue of Liberty and the New York Harbor. This 90-foot steel barge has an open-air upper deck complete with a full bar so all you have to do is show up with your boat shoes on. Hungry? Feel free to bring your own food aboard but don’t forget your camera. The city skyline certainly makes for a pretty epic backdrop. Buy online tickets here for $20 and pick a time to set sail.

Create Your Own Ice Cream Bar at Magnum New York

875 Washington St.

New York, NY 10014

www.magnumicecream.com

Attention ice cream lovers! Now you can create your own decadent ice cream bar at the pop up Magnum NYC store. Personalize your pop by picking out your ice cream flavor that’s covered in thick chocolate (choose from Double Raspberry, Double Caramel, or Double Chocolate) and then drizzle it with your choice of toppings. With more than 200,000 possibilities how can you resist? Get some inspiration from their Instagram page here.

See More: NYC’s Best Spiked Treats: Boozy Desserts, Ice Cream, More